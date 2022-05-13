Maral Overseas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.62 crore, up 54.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.62 crore in March 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 204.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2021.

Maral Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 79.45 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.91% returns over the last 6 months and 105.03% over the last 12 months.