Maral Overseas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.10 crore, up 38.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.10 crore in March 2021 up 38.77% from Rs. 147.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2021 up 193.91% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2021 up 838.36% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2020.

Maral Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2020.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 35.25 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.79% returns over the last 6 months and 183.13% over the last 12 months.