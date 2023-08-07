English
    Maral Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.66 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.66 crore in June 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 259.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in June 2023 down 821% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.26% from Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2022.

    Maral Overseas shares closed at 55.93 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.

    Maral Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.66271.45259.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.66271.45259.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.59156.98173.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.281.31--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.6224.80-10.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0434.6639.62
    Depreciation8.248.127.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4641.7146.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.573.872.77
    Other Income3.342.244.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.236.117.75
    Interest7.736.325.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.96-0.211.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.96-0.211.79
    Tax-0.540.66-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.42-0.872.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.42-0.872.00
    Equity Share Capital41.5141.5141.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.47-0.210.48
    Diluted EPS-3.47-0.210.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.47-0.210.48
    Diluted EPS-3.47-0.210.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maral Overseas #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

