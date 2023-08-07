Maral Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.66 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.66 crore in June 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 259.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in June 2023 down 821% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.26% from Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2022.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 55.93 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.