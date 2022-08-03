 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maral Overseas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.10 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.10 crore in June 2022 up 15.64% from Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2022 down 53.36% from Rs. 32.14 crore in June 2021.

Maral Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 75.20 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.

Maral Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.10 315.62 224.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.10 315.62 224.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 173.82 218.18 151.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.59 -18.62 -21.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.62 38.98 27.15
Depreciation 7.24 7.23 5.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.24 55.09 37.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.77 14.76 22.39
Other Income 4.98 5.54 3.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 20.30 26.21
Interest 5.96 5.52 4.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.79 14.78 21.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.79 14.78 21.79
Tax -0.21 8.77 1.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.00 6.01 20.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.00 6.01 20.42
Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 1.45 4.92
Diluted EPS 0.48 1.45 4.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 1.45 4.92
Diluted EPS 0.48 1.45 4.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Maral Overseas #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.