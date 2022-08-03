English
    Maral Overseas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.10 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.10 crore in June 2022 up 15.64% from Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2022 down 53.36% from Rs. 32.14 crore in June 2021.

    Maral Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2021.

    Maral Overseas shares closed at 75.20 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.

    Maral Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.10315.62224.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.10315.62224.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.82218.18151.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.59-18.62-21.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.6238.9827.15
    Depreciation7.247.235.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.2455.0937.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.7714.7622.39
    Other Income4.985.543.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7520.3026.21
    Interest5.965.524.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.7914.7821.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.7914.7821.79
    Tax-0.218.771.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.006.0120.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.006.0120.42
    Equity Share Capital41.5141.5141.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.481.454.92
    Diluted EPS0.481.454.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.481.454.92
    Diluted EPS0.481.454.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Maral Overseas #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
