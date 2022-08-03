Maral Overseas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.10 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.10 crore in June 2022 up 15.64% from Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2022 down 53.36% from Rs. 32.14 crore in June 2021.

Maral Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 75.20 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.