Maral Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 263.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2022 down 130.25% from Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 85.08% from Rs. 41.01 crore in December 2021.