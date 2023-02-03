 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maral Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 263.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2022 down 130.25% from Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 85.08% from Rs. 41.01 crore in December 2021.

Maral Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.89 257.41 263.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.89 257.41 263.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.46 157.30 177.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.51 6.57 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.16 24.46 -26.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.75 33.32 34.27
Depreciation 7.48 7.13 6.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.21 41.12 44.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.68 -12.49 26.73
Other Income 3.32 4.73 7.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.36 -7.76 34.28
Interest 5.65 5.17 5.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.01 -12.93 29.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.01 -12.93 29.00
Tax -0.77 -2.11 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.24 -10.82 20.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.24 -10.82 20.63
Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 -2.61 4.97
Diluted EPS -1.50 -2.61 4.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 -2.61 4.97
Diluted EPS -1.50 -2.61 4.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
