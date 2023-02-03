English
    Maral Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 263.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2022 down 130.25% from Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 85.08% from Rs. 41.01 crore in December 2021.

    Maral Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.89257.41263.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.89257.41263.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.46157.30177.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.516.57--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.1624.46-26.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.7533.3234.27
    Depreciation7.487.136.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2141.1244.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.68-12.4926.73
    Other Income3.324.737.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.36-7.7634.28
    Interest5.655.175.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.01-12.9329.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.01-12.9329.00
    Tax-0.77-2.118.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.24-10.8220.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.24-10.8220.63
    Equity Share Capital41.5141.5141.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.50-2.614.97
    Diluted EPS-1.50-2.614.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.50-2.614.97
    Diluted EPS-1.50-2.614.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited