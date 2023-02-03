Maral Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 263.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2022 down 130.25% from Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 85.08% from Rs. 41.01 crore in December 2021.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 61.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -49.72% over the last 12 months.