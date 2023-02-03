Maral Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 237.89 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 263.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2022 down 130.25% from Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 down 85.08% from Rs. 41.01 crore in December 2021.
Maral Overseas shares closed at 61.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -49.72% over the last 12 months.
|Maral Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|237.89
|257.41
|263.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|237.89
|257.41
|263.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.46
|157.30
|177.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|6.57
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.16
|24.46
|-26.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.75
|33.32
|34.27
|Depreciation
|7.48
|7.13
|6.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.21
|41.12
|44.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-12.49
|26.73
|Other Income
|3.32
|4.73
|7.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-7.76
|34.28
|Interest
|5.65
|5.17
|5.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.01
|-12.93
|29.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.01
|-12.93
|29.00
|Tax
|-0.77
|-2.11
|8.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.24
|-10.82
|20.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.24
|-10.82
|20.63
|Equity Share Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-2.61
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|-2.61
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-2.61
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|-2.61
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited