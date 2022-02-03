Maral Overseas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 263.20 crore, up 36.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.20 crore in December 2021 up 36.25% from Rs. 193.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2021 up 76.48% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.01 crore in December 2021 up 65.5% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2020.

Maral Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2020.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 123.20 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.85% returns over the last 6 months and 357.99% over the last 12 months.