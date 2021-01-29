MARKET NEWS

Maral Overseas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 193.17 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.17 crore in December 2020 up 15.81% from Rs. 166.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2020 up 906.21% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2020 up 189.82% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019.

Maral Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 27.65 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 130.42% returns over the last 6 months and 68.09% over the last 12 months.

Maral Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations193.17167.53166.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations193.17167.53166.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials115.1497.41103.79
Purchase of Traded Goods0.48----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.776.38-0.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.4220.8224.93
Depreciation6.006.005.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.3730.9232.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.536.00-0.04
Other Income1.251.572.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.787.572.58
Interest4.563.843.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.223.73-1.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.223.73-1.01
Tax2.530.020.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.693.71-1.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.693.71-1.45
Equity Share Capital41.5141.5141.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.820.89-0.35
Diluted EPS2.820.89-0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.820.89-0.35
Diluted EPS2.820.89-0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Maral Overseas #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:11 am

