Maral Overseas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 193.17 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.17 crore in December 2020 up 15.81% from Rs. 166.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2020 up 906.21% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2020 up 189.82% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019.

Maral Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 27.65 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 130.42% returns over the last 6 months and 68.09% over the last 12 months.