Maral Overseas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 185.57 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.57 crore in December 2018 up 1.48% from Rs. 182.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 up 175% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2018 up 120.12% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2017.

Maral Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 27.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -32.28% over the last 12 months.