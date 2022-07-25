Maral Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, up 59.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in June 2022 up 59.56% from Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Maral Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.