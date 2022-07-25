Maral Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, up 59.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in June 2022 up 59.56% from Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 13.21% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
Maral Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.
|
|Maral Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.27
|--
|13.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.27
|--
|13.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.89
|0.54
|12.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|-0.77
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|-0.65
|0.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.40
|-0.65
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.40
|-0.65
|0.35
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.40
|-0.69
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.40
|-0.69
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.77
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|-0.77
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.77
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|-0.77
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited