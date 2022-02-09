Maral Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 1134.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in December 2021 up 1134.95% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 730.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Maral Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.