Maral Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 56.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maral Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 56.69% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 20.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.
Maral Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.
|
|Maral Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.31
|0.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.31
|0.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.33
|0.27
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.02
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.02
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.02
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.02
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
