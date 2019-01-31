Maral Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 56.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 56.69% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 20.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Maral Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.