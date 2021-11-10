Manugraph Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore, up 329.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore in September 2021 up 329.52% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021 up 81.16% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2021 up 56.92% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2020.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 11.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.98% returns over the last 6 months and 43.21% over the last 12 months.