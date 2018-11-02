Manugraph Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore, up 122.6% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore in September 2018 up 122.6% from Rs. 24.43 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2018 down 145.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2018 down 11.61% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2017.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 35.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.62% returns over the last 6 months and -30.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Manugraph Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.38
|71.09
|24.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.38
|71.09
|24.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.19
|44.18
|10.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.74
|-2.59
|5.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.70
|13.96
|6.60
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.29
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.01
|11.28
|4.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|2.97
|-4.02
|Other Income
|1.05
|1.10
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|4.07
|-2.61
|Interest
|0.50
|0.24
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.48
|3.83
|-2.89
|Exceptional Items
|-2.33
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.81
|3.83
|-2.89
|Tax
|-1.86
|0.87
|-1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.95
|2.96
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.95
|2.96
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|0.97
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|0.97
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|0.97
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|0.97
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited