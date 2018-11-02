Manugraph Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore, up 122.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore in September 2018 up 122.6% from Rs. 24.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2018 down 145.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2018 down 11.61% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2017.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 35.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.62% returns over the last 6 months and -30.07% over the last 12 months.