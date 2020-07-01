Manugraph Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore, down 20.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore in March 2020 down 20.86% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2020 up 37.64% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2020 up 3.39% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2019.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 10.40 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.05
|29.03
|44.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.05
|29.03
|44.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.70
|17.68
|28.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.04
|-0.15
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.02
|10.95
|13.86
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.58
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.06
|4.99
|10.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.31
|-5.02
|-10.11
|Other Income
|0.93
|1.00
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.38
|-4.02
|-7.94
|Interest
|0.61
|0.51
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.99
|-4.53
|-8.26
|Exceptional Items
|-0.12
|-1.62
|-4.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.11
|-6.15
|-12.26
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.18
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.02
|-6.33
|-12.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.02
|-6.33
|-12.86
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-2.08
|-2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-2.08
|-2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-2.08
|-4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-2.08
|-4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am