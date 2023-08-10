Manugraph Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, up 62.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in June 2023 up 62.13% from Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 down 7.96% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 18.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.15% over the last 12 months.