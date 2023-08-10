English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manugraph Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore, up 62.13% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.76 crore in June 2023 up 62.13% from Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 down 7.96% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

    Manugraph Ind shares closed at 18.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.15% over the last 12 months.

    Manugraph Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.7635.106.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.7635.106.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.0417.5013.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.678.34-11.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.416.325.35
    Depreciation0.300.320.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.444.213.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.10-1.59-4.67
    Other Income0.190.180.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.91-1.41-4.59
    Interest0.450.640.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.36-2.05-5.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.36-2.05-5.27
    Tax-0.13-0.010.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.23-2.04-5.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.23-2.04-5.42
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.72-0.67-1.78
    Diluted EPS-1.72-0.67-1.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.72-0.67-1.78
    Diluted EPS-1.72-0.67-1.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Manugraph Ind #Manugraph Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!