Manugraph Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 46.74% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 16.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.

Manugraph Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.02 12.52 4.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.02 12.52 4.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.20 8.54 3.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.27 -1.23 -2.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.35 4.69 4.16
Depreciation 0.32 0.32 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.09 3.23 2.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.67 -3.03 -3.97
Other Income 0.08 0.22 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.59 -2.81 -3.27
Interest 0.68 0.59 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.27 -3.40 -3.88
Exceptional Items -- -0.07 --
P/L Before Tax -5.27 -3.47 -3.88
Tax 0.15 0.30 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.42 -3.77 -3.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.42 -3.77 -3.94
Equity Share Capital 6.08 6.08 6.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.78 -1.21 -1.30
Diluted EPS -1.78 -1.21 -1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.78 -1.21 -1.30
Diluted EPS -1.78 -1.21 -1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Manugraph Ind #Manugraph Industries #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
