Manugraph Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 46.74% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 16.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.02
|12.52
|4.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.02
|12.52
|4.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.20
|8.54
|3.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.27
|-1.23
|-2.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.35
|4.69
|4.16
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.09
|3.23
|2.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.67
|-3.03
|-3.97
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.22
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-2.81
|-3.27
|Interest
|0.68
|0.59
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.27
|-3.40
|-3.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.07
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.27
|-3.47
|-3.88
|Tax
|0.15
|0.30
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.42
|-3.77
|-3.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.42
|-3.77
|-3.94
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-1.21
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|-1.21
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-1.21
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|-1.21
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited