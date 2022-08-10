Manugraph Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 46.74% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 16.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.