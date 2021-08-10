Manugraph Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in June 2021 up 18.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021 up 0.76% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021 up 4.28% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2020.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 12.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 27.36% over the last 12 months.