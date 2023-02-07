English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manugraph Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 92.38% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

    Manugraph Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0225.4312.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0225.4312.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.9820.266.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.20-1.700.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.665.555.38
    Depreciation0.360.390.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.244.063.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.02-3.13-3.92
    Other Income0.520.360.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.50-2.77-3.40
    Interest0.760.640.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.26-3.41-4.00
    Exceptional Items7.00---1.06
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-3.41-5.06
    Tax0.080.09-0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-3.50-4.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-3.50-4.46
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-1.15-1.12
    Diluted EPS-2.42-1.15-1.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-1.15-1.12
    Diluted EPS-2.42-1.15-1.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited