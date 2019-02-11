Manugraph Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore, up 80.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore in December 2018 up 80.06% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2018 down 197.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 106.73% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2017.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 28.75 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -46.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Manugraph Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.28
|54.38
|45.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.28
|54.38
|45.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.29
|50.19
|42.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|6.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.43
|-18.74
|-26.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.01
|13.70
|12.90
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.25
|1.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.83
|12.01
|7.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-4.03
|0.86
|Other Income
|1.06
|1.05
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-2.98
|1.82
|Interest
|0.32
|0.50
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-3.48
|1.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.59
|-5.81
|1.43
|Tax
|-0.32
|-1.86
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|-3.95
|1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|-3.95
|1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.73
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.73
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-1.29
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-1.29
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited