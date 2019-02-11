Manugraph Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore, up 80.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore in December 2018 up 80.06% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2018 down 197.69% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 106.73% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2017.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 28.75 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -46.31% over the last 12 months.