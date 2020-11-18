Manugraph Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 78.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in September 2020 down 78.64% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2020 down 96.18% from Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2020 up 27.58% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2019.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 8.20 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -39.71% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.76
|3.75
|17.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.76
|3.75
|17.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.51
|0.33
|18.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|2.74
|-10.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.54
|3.17
|11.92
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.47
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|1.31
|5.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.68
|-4.27
|-8.50
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.76
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.65
|-3.51
|-7.80
|Interest
|0.72
|0.45
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-3.96
|-8.06
|Exceptional Items
|-10.44
|--
|-0.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.81
|-3.96
|-8.33
|Tax
|0.12
|0.01
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.93
|-3.97
|-8.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.20
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.93
|-3.97
|-8.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.93
|-3.97
|-8.63
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-1.30
|-2.84
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-1.30
|-2.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-1.30
|-2.84
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-1.30
|-2.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am