Manugraph Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 78.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in September 2020 down 78.64% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2020 down 96.18% from Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2020 up 27.58% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2019.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 8.20 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -39.71% over the last 12 months.