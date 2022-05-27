Manugraph Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 32.57% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 336.84% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 13.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)