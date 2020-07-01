Manugraph Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore, down 20.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore in March 2020 down 20.86% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2020 up 31.63% from Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2020 up 3.67% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2019.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 10.40 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.05
|29.03
|44.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.05
|29.03
|44.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.70
|17.68
|28.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.04
|-0.15
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.02
|10.95
|13.86
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.58
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.06
|4.99
|10.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.31
|-5.02
|-10.12
|Other Income
|0.94
|1.00
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.37
|-4.02
|-7.95
|Interest
|0.61
|0.51
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.98
|-4.53
|-8.26
|Exceptional Items
|-0.12
|-1.62
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.10
|-6.15
|-8.26
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.18
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.01
|-6.33
|-8.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-2.89
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.04
|-6.48
|-11.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.04
|-6.48
|-11.76
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|-2.13
|-3.87
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|-2.13
|-3.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|-2.13
|-3.87
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|-2.13
|-3.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am