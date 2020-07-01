Manugraph Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore, down 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore in March 2020 down 20.86% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2020 up 31.63% from Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2020 up 3.67% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2019.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 10.40 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.