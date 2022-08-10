English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Will Vedant Fashions Sparkle After Q1 Results? | Markets With Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manugraph Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2022 down 37.56% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 46.74% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2021.

    Manugraph Ind shares closed at 16.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 28.52% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Manugraph Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.0212.524.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.0212.524.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.208.543.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.27-1.23-2.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.354.694.16
    Depreciation0.320.320.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.093.232.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.67-3.03-3.97
    Other Income0.080.220.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.59-2.81-3.27
    Interest0.680.590.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.27-3.40-3.88
    Exceptional Items---0.07--
    P/L Before Tax-5.27-3.47-3.88
    Tax0.150.300.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.42-3.77-3.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--1.41--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.42-2.36-3.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.42-2.36-3.94
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.78-0.75-1.30
    Diluted EPS-1.78-0.75-1.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.78-0.75-1.30
    Diluted EPS-1.78-0.75-1.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Manugraph Ind #Manugraph Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.