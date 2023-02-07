 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 81.43% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

Manugraph Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.02 25.43 12.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.02 25.43 12.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.98 20.26 6.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.20 -1.70 0.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.66 5.55 5.38
Depreciation 0.36 0.39 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.24 4.06 3.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.02 -3.13 -3.92
Other Income 1.09 0.36 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.93 -2.77 -3.40
Interest 0.76 0.64 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.69 -3.41 -4.00
Exceptional Items 6.98 -- -1.06
P/L Before Tax 0.29 -3.41 -5.06
Tax 0.08 0.09 -0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 -3.50 -4.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.28 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -3.50 -4.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.07 -3.50 -4.46
Equity Share Capital 6.08 6.08 6.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.32 -1.15 -1.12
Diluted EPS -2.32 -1.15 -1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.32 -1.15 -1.12
Diluted EPS -2.32 -1.15 -1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited