Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 81.43% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.