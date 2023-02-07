Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 81.43% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 16.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.