Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 81.43% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 16.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.02
|25.43
|12.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.02
|25.43
|12.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.98
|20.26
|6.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.20
|-1.70
|0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.66
|5.55
|5.38
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.39
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.24
|4.06
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.02
|-3.13
|-3.92
|Other Income
|1.09
|0.36
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.93
|-2.77
|-3.40
|Interest
|0.76
|0.64
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.69
|-3.41
|-4.00
|Exceptional Items
|6.98
|--
|-1.06
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|-3.41
|-5.06
|Tax
|0.08
|0.09
|-0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|-3.50
|-4.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.28
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-3.50
|-4.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|-3.50
|-4.46
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|-1.15
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|-1.15
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|-1.15
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|-1.15
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited