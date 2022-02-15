Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore, up 109.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore in December 2021 up 109.22% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021 up 21.2% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021 up 12.54% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 17.15 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.57% returns over the last 6 months and 47.84% over the last 12 months.