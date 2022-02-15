Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore, up 109.22% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore in December 2021 up 109.22% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021 up 21.2% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021 up 12.54% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 17.15 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.57% returns over the last 6 months and 47.84% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.93
|16.15
|6.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.93
|16.15
|6.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.92
|6.70
|5.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|4.38
|-1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.38
|5.01
|3.45
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.34
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.53
|2.96
|2.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-3.24
|-3.92
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.66
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.40
|-2.58
|-3.92
|Interest
|0.60
|0.58
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.00
|-3.16
|-4.57
|Exceptional Items
|-1.06
|--
|-1.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|-3.16
|-5.60
|Tax
|-0.60
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.46
|-3.19
|-5.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.46
|-3.19
|-5.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.46
|-3.19
|-5.66
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.04
|-1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.04
|-1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|-1.04
|-1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.04
|-1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited