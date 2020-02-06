Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore, down 64.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore in December 2019 down 64.28% from Rs. 81.28 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019 down 310.13% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2019 down 1333.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 14.20 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -48.46% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Manugraph Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.03
|17.60
|81.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.03
|17.60
|81.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.68
|18.90
|42.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-10.39
|13.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.95
|11.92
|13.01
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.62
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.99
|5.05
|13.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.02
|-8.50
|-2.33
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.70
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-7.80
|-1.27
|Interest
|0.51
|0.26
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.53
|-8.06
|-1.60
|Exceptional Items
|-1.62
|-0.27
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.15
|-8.33
|-1.60
|Tax
|0.18
|0.10
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.33
|-8.43
|-1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.15
|-0.20
|-0.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.48
|-8.63
|-1.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.48
|-8.63
|-1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-2.84
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-2.84
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-2.84
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-2.84
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am