Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore, down 64.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore in December 2019 down 64.28% from Rs. 81.28 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019 down 310.13% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2019 down 1333.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 14.20 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -48.46% over the last 12 months.