Manufacturing firms' profit margins continue to shrink on higher cost

Festivals failed to bring cheer to Indian companies this time, though expectations had run high in the December quarter. The profit margin of Indian companies continued to shrink as input price inflation ate into it.

The third quarter was marked by high commodity prices, elevated inflation, delayed kharif (monsoon) crop harvesting due to unseasonal rains and global central banks signalling monetary policy tightening.

A Moneycontrol analysis of the earnings of 262 manufacturing firms in the BSE 500 Index showed that the growth in both net sales and net profit for the December quarter was at a five-quarter low. Net sales grew 10.66 percent year on year while net profit rose by about 10 percent. Worse, operating profit shrank to an over one-quarter low of 5.44 percent. It was a strong 32 percent in the September quarter of FY22.

The analysis excludes banks, financial services firms, oil & gas, insurance and service firms as they follow a separate revenue model.

Earnings of midcap manufacturing firms were the most hit during the quarter. An analysis of 52 firms out of total BSE midcap shows that sales growth declined 16 percent while net profit growth was just 1 percent in the quarter. Both were the lowest in six quarters. Operating profit fell 6 percent.

Meanwhile, BSE small cap companies reported better sales and bottom line growth on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis compared to large cap and midcap, analysis shows. In the BSE SmallCap index, around 556 firms reported net sales growth at 23 percent while profit growth stood at 13 percent. In both segments, growth was at a two-quarter high. However operating profit growth was 7 percent higher, its slowest growth since six quarters.

"The October-December quarter witnessed a hefty increase in both raw material and freight cost which impacted the margins of manufacturing firms despite good to moderate revenue growth. Small cap firms have been able to slightly improve or maintain their existing margins as they have been successful in passing on the increase in input cost to customers. Whereas, both midcap and large cap have faced a lag in doing this. Moreover, small cap firms have been able to increase the sales of their value-added products which enjoy greater margins," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, smallcap companies are found more in industries such as commodities and cyclical industries such as auto ancillaries, sugar, steel, textiles, cement, and fertilisers. These have done well over the past few quarters after pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted.

The mixed show in earnings has prompted analysts to prune their earnings growth for the current year. Brokerage firm Jefferies India has cut its fiscal year 2022 earnings for 55 percent of the firms it covers that have reported results so far.

Some silver linings have emerged from the third-quarter performance of companies. Margin pressures have partly been offset by double-digit price hikes across several consumer products. But this has resulted in significant volume impact with staples majors HUL and Marico reporting fall in volume growth. Building material firms Supreme and Finolex saw 15-18 percent decline in volume. Durables major Havells too reported that volumes have slackened after the festive season. Cement, steel and generic drug makers have continued to bear the brunt of rising input costs that eroded margins, analysts at Jefferies pointed out.

Meanwhile, IT companies reported strong revenues growth at 4-8 percent QoQ, and a somewhat positive margin trend. Among automobiles, Maruti and Bajaj reported significant QoQ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation improvement as they took price hikes and inflationary pressures eased somewhat, the report added.

Sustained price increases are expected to help Indian companies improve profit margins in the current quarter. Analysts believe that large and midcap firms may increase prices further and report healthy margin growth.