Mansoon Trading Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 34.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 34.96% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2022 down 382.8% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 119.18% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2021.

Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.78 in September 2021.