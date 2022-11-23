Mansoon Trading Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 34.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 34.96% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2022 down 382.8% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 119.18% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2021.
Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.78 in September 2021.
|
|Mansoon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.16
|6.21
|6.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.16
|6.21
|6.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.36
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|6.12
|6.36
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|6.12
|6.36
|Interest
|4.35
|4.22
|3.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.56
|1.90
|2.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.56
|1.90
|2.50
|Tax
|0.27
|0.27
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.83
|1.63
|2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.83
|1.63
|2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.25
|24.11
|8.78
|Diluted EPS
|7.25
|24.11
|8.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.25
|24.11
|8.78
|Diluted EPS
|7.25
|24.11
|8.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited