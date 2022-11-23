English
    Mansoon Trading Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 34.96% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 34.96% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2022 down 382.8% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 119.18% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2021.

    Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.78 in September 2021.

     

    Mansoon Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.166.216.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.166.216.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.360.080.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.226.126.36
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.226.126.36
    Interest4.354.223.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.561.902.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.561.902.50
    Tax0.270.270.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.831.632.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.831.632.06
    Equity Share Capital2.452.452.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2524.118.78
    Diluted EPS7.2524.118.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2524.118.78
    Diluted EPS7.2524.118.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

