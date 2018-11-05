Mansoon Trading Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 9.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2018 up 9.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018 down 4134.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018 down 3500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.