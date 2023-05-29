Mansoon Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 91% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 down 391.06% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 120.66% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.
|Mansoon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|4.46
|5.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|4.46
|5.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.38
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.10
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|4.44
|5.47
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|4.47
|5.47
|Interest
|3.81
|3.72
|3.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.93
|0.75
|2.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.93
|0.75
|2.04
|Tax
|0.01
|5.10
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.95
|-4.35
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.95
|-4.35
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.60
|-20.43
|5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-17.60
|-20.43
|5.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.60
|-20.43
|5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-17.60
|-20.43
|5.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited