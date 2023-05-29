English
    Mansoon Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 91% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 91% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 down 391.06% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 120.66% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.
    Mansoon Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.504.465.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.504.465.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.38----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.100.000.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.254.445.47
    Other Income0.120.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.134.475.47
    Interest3.813.723.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.930.752.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.930.752.04
    Tax0.015.100.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.95-4.351.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.95-4.351.70
    Equity Share Capital2.452.452.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.60-20.435.25
    Diluted EPS-17.60-20.435.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.60-20.435.25
    Diluted EPS-17.60-20.435.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

