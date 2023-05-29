Mansoon Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 91% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 4.46 5.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.50 4.46 5.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.38 -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.10 0.00 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.25 4.44 5.47 Other Income 0.12 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 4.47 5.47 Interest 3.81 3.72 3.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.93 0.75 2.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.93 0.75 2.04 Tax 0.01 5.10 0.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.95 -4.35 1.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.95 -4.35 1.70 Equity Share Capital 2.45 2.45 2.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -17.60 -20.43 5.25 Diluted EPS -17.60 -20.43 5.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -17.60 -20.43 5.25 Diluted EPS -17.60 -20.43 5.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited