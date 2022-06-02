Mansoon Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022 up 107.78% from Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022 up 113.81% from Rs. 39.60 crore in March 2021.
Mansoon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 382.24 in March 2021.
|
|Mansoon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.51
|6.14
|5.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.51
|6.14
|5.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|--
|44.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|6.12
|-39.60
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|6.12
|-39.60
|Interest
|3.43
|3.40
|3.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.04
|2.72
|-43.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.04
|2.72
|-43.13
|Tax
|0.34
|0.49
|-21.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.70
|2.23
|-21.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.70
|2.23
|-21.86
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.25
|9.15
|-382.24
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|9.15
|-382.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.25
|9.15
|-382.24
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|9.15
|-382.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited