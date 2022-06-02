Mansoon Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022 up 107.78% from Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022 up 113.81% from Rs. 39.60 crore in March 2021.

Mansoon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 382.24 in March 2021.