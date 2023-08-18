Mansoon Trading Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 21.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in June 2023 down 21.47% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 down 50.98% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 20.59% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2022.

Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.11 in June 2022.