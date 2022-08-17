Mansoon Trading Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in June 2022 up 10.17% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2021.
Mansoon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 24.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.95 in June 2021.
|
|Mansoon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.21
|5.51
|5.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.21
|5.51
|5.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|5.47
|5.50
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|5.47
|6.24
|Interest
|4.22
|3.43
|3.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.90
|2.04
|2.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.90
|2.04
|2.42
|Tax
|0.27
|0.34
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.63
|1.70
|1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.63
|1.70
|1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.11
|5.25
|8.95
|Diluted EPS
|24.11
|5.25
|8.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.11
|5.25
|8.95
|Diluted EPS
|24.11
|5.25
|8.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
