Mansoon Trading Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in June 2022 up 10.17% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2021.

Mansoon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 24.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.95 in June 2021.