Mansoon Trading Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 159.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in June 2021 up 159.93% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021 up 27.4% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2021 up 195.73% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2020.

Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 60.72 in June 2020.