Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 27.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 294.88% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021.

Mansoon Trading Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.46 4.16 6.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.46 4.16 6.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 5.36 --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.44 -1.22 6.12
Other Income 0.03 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.47 -1.22 6.12
Interest 3.72 4.35 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.75 -5.56 2.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.75 -5.56 2.72
Tax 5.10 0.27 0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.35 -5.83 2.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.35 -5.83 2.23
Equity Share Capital 2.45 2.45 2.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.43 7.25 9.15
Diluted EPS -20.43 7.25 9.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.43 7.25 9.15
Diluted EPS -20.43 7.25 9.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited