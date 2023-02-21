Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 27.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 294.88% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021.
|Mansoon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.46
|4.16
|6.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.46
|4.16
|6.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|5.36
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.44
|-1.22
|6.12
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.47
|-1.22
|6.12
|Interest
|3.72
|4.35
|3.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|-5.56
|2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|-5.56
|2.72
|Tax
|5.10
|0.27
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.35
|-5.83
|2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.35
|-5.83
|2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.43
|7.25
|9.15
|Diluted EPS
|-20.43
|7.25
|9.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.43
|7.25
|9.15
|Diluted EPS
|-20.43
|7.25
|9.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited