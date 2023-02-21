Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 27.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 294.88% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021.