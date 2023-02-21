English
    Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 27.32% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 294.88% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021.

    Mansoon Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.464.166.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.464.166.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.005.36--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.44-1.226.12
    Other Income0.03----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.47-1.226.12
    Interest3.724.353.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.75-5.562.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.75-5.562.72
    Tax5.100.270.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.35-5.832.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.35-5.832.23
    Equity Share Capital2.452.452.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.437.259.15
    Diluted EPS-20.437.259.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.437.259.15
    Diluted EPS-20.437.259.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

