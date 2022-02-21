Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2021 up 39.94% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021 up 111.03% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021 up 51.49% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2020.

Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 90.64 in December 2020.