Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansoon Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2021 up 39.94% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021 up 111.03% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021 up 51.49% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2020.
Mansoon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 90.64 in December 2020.
|Mansoon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.14
|6.39
|4.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.14
|6.39
|4.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|0.02
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|6.36
|4.05
|Other Income
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|6.36
|4.04
|Interest
|3.40
|3.86
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.72
|2.50
|2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.72
|2.50
|2.08
|Tax
|0.49
|0.44
|22.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.23
|2.06
|-20.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.23
|2.06
|-20.24
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.15
|8.78
|90.64
|Diluted EPS
|9.15
|8.78
|90.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.15
|8.78
|90.64
|Diluted EPS
|9.15
|8.78
|90.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
