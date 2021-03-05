Mansoon Trading Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, up 137009.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in December 2020 up 137009.38% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2020 down 102662.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2020 up 20300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Mansoon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 90.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.