Mansi Financ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in September 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 27.87% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 27.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.53% returns over the last 6 months