Mansi Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 47.03% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 41.50 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.42% over the last 12 months.