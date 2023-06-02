Mansi Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansi Finance (Chennai) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 47.03% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.
Mansi Financ shares closed at 41.50 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.42% over the last 12 months.
|Mansi Finance (Chennai)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.42
|1.87
|1.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.42
|1.87
|1.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.17
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.14
|--
|0.33
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.14
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|1.53
|0.66
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.20
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.74
|0.80
|Interest
|0.74
|0.66
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|1.08
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|1.08
|0.06
|Tax
|0.27
|0.14
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.94
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.94
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.53
|3.53
|3.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|2.67
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|2.67
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|2.67
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|2.67
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited