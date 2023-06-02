English
    Mansi Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansi Finance (Chennai) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 47.03% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    Mansi Financ shares closed at 41.50 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.42% over the last 12 months.

    Mansi Finance (Chennai)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.421.871.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.421.871.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.170.24
    Depreciation0.020.03-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.14--0.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.140.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.831.530.66
    Other Income0.100.200.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.931.740.80
    Interest0.740.660.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.191.080.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.191.080.06
    Tax0.270.140.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.94-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.94-0.16
    Equity Share Capital3.533.533.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.232.67-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.232.67-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.232.67-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.232.67-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 11:00 am