Mansi Financ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 41.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.71% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 120.98% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 33.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.49% returns over the last 6 months and 20.86% over the last 12 months.