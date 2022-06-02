Mansi Financ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 41.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansi Finance (Chennai) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.71% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 120.98% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.
Mansi Financ shares closed at 33.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.49% returns over the last 6 months and 20.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mansi Finance (Chennai)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|1.41
|2.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|1.41
|2.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.15
|0.23
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.33
|--
|0.43
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.11
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|1.10
|1.47
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.03
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|1.13
|1.76
|Interest
|0.74
|0.73
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.40
|1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.40
|1.16
|Tax
|0.22
|0.09
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.31
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.31
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|3.53
|3.53
|3.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.86
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.86
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.86
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.86
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited