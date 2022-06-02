 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mansi Financ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 41.71% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mansi Finance (Chennai) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.71% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 120.98% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 33.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.49% returns over the last 6 months and 20.86% over the last 12 months.

Mansi Finance (Chennai)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.43 1.41 2.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.43 1.41 2.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.15 0.23
Depreciation -0.01 0.05 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.33 -- 0.43
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.11 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 1.10 1.47
Other Income 0.13 0.03 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 1.13 1.76
Interest 0.74 0.73 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.40 1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.40 1.16
Tax 0.22 0.09 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.31 0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.31 0.75
Equity Share Capital 3.53 3.53 3.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 0.86 2.11
Diluted EPS -0.44 0.86 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 0.86 2.11
Diluted EPS -0.44 0.86 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:00 am
