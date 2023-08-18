Mansi Financ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2023 up 13.98% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 12.86% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 up 12.41% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 46.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.24% returns over the last 6 months and 84.00% over the last 12 months.