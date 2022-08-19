Mansi Financ Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, up 55.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in June 2022 up 55.52% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 2813.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 59.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Mansi Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Mansi Financ shares closed at 26.75 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.05% returns over the last 6 months and 19.15% over the last 12 months.